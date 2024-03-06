Singing with the Masters concert presenting two performances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) Chamber Singers and Yuma Chorale will be presenting two choral performances, Singing with the Masters.

Singing with the Masters will feature music written and arranged by women composers from Vittoria Aleotti to Rosephanye Powell.

“Please join us as we celebrate music written by traditionally underrepresented composers,” said Deltrina D. Grimes, AWC Professor of Choral and Vocal Music.

AWC said the first concert will be on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church located on 1550 S. 14th Avenue.

The second concert will be on Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church located on 3030 S. 8th Avenue.

Yuma Catholic High School’s Golden Shamrock Choir will perform as well for the Sunday concert and will be under the direction of Choir Director Brandon Coz.

AWC said both performances are free and open to the public.

Donations are welcomed and all funds are awarded to AWC music students as scholarships, said AWC.