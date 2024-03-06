Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Singing with the Masters concert presenting two performances

Courtesy: Arizona Western College
By
today at 12:04 PM
Published 1:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) Chamber Singers and Yuma Chorale will be presenting two choral performances, Singing with the Masters.

Singing with the Masters will feature music written and arranged by women composers from Vittoria Aleotti to Rosephanye Powell.

“Please join us as we celebrate music written by traditionally underrepresented composers,” said Deltrina D. Grimes, AWC Professor of Choral and Vocal Music.

AWC said the first concert will be on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church located on 1550 S. 14th Avenue.

The second concert will be on Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church located on 3030 S. 8th Avenue.

Yuma Catholic High School’s Golden Shamrock Choir will perform as well for the Sunday concert and will be under the direction of Choir Director Brandon Coz.

AWC said both performances are free and open to the public.

Donations are welcomed and all funds are awarded to AWC music students as scholarships, said AWC.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content