You’re invited to Volkswagens on the River Camp-out, Show, and Swap!

You're invited to Volkswagens on the River 2024 Camp-out, Show, and Swap!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you love cars or own a Volkswagen (VW), then this three-day event is for you.

Volkswagens on the River is taking place at the Yuma County Fairgrounds March 8-10 where you can camp-out, show-off your VW ride, and have fun with the local community.

All proceeds will go to the Crossroads Mission.

Der Yuman's and Volkstoration is hosting the event that has been going on for 23 years.

Der Yuman's say they raised about $7,000 last year and are hoping for a big increase this year.

This is a cash event, no cards are accepted.

The VW show is open to all Volkswagen's any year, any model.

Pricing:

Spectator Entrance is $2 (12 & under free), Vehicle Show Entry is $10, vendor space is $20, and swap space is $10 per vehicle.

RV camping is $20 per night, if you need power, it is $30 per night. No Generators after 10 p.m.

$40 all weekend pass includes driver only. Each other person is $2.

If camping and attending the show, you will only be charged one price for camping and show entry. A flat fee of $40 includes the show entry and 2-nights of camping.

Where to enter:

There is a change of entrance for the event due to fairground construction.

Use the east entrance on 2 1/2 E

You will enter the open gate onto the grass area for spectator parking

Follow show signs

Friday, March 8

Gates opens at 10 a.m.

Chicken dinner served at 5 p.m. $10, includes 1st keg of beer.

Saturday, March 9

If you would like to enter your VW, show up bright and early at 8 a.m.

Show/Swap gate opens at 8 a.m.

11 a.m. turn in all car show voting ballots

11:30 a.m. raffle

1 p.m. show is over, walk back over to the camping area.

5 p.m. Cornhole tournament starts (teams)

There will be top 10 trophies, t-shirts, raffles, kids' events, food, hot and cold drinks, and even a beer garden.

Sunday, March 10

7 a.m. Ultimate Pancake Breakfast (UPB) at 7 a.m. for $10

You can expect to see many cars coming from the area and even out of state to show off their ride.

Once again, all proceeds will benefit Crossroads Mission.