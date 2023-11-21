City of El Centro prepares for upcoming Christmas festivities

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This year, the City of El Centro will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Fire Station No. 3.

This will be the first time the El Centro Fire Department will host the event at the fire station.

The event's theme will be decorated with gingerbread decorations.

Parks and Recreation along with staff members from the Fire Department got together Tuesday morning to set up the preparations for the upcoming Christmas events.

“We’re really excited about inviting the community out to this new location where we’re going to have a ton of fun this year we’re also incorporating some adult beverages we’re going to be having lots of game sections for our kids and there's going to be a ton of community performances," said Adrianna Nava, El Centro Community Services Director.

North Waterman Avenue will be closed on the day of the event in order to have local food trucks and vendors come out and set up their booths that day.

Over a thousand gifts will also be given out to children and have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and take a free photo.

As part of the ongoing celebration, the City of El Centro is partnering up with the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce to host their 77th annual Christmas Parade.

“It’s held on Main Street, so we go east on Main and then we turn on Eighth Street and we end up at Bucklin Park and this year we have vendors there so come out and support the vendors that we have out there it will start early in the morning,” stated Terri Rogers with the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Applications to be part of the parade are still open until November 28 at the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce in El Centro.

In addition to showing support to local businesses in El Centro, the City would also like the members of the community to know that they can bring or make their own business ornament to be displayed at the City Hall Christmas tree.

“We think it's a great opportunity to showcase, one their business, two the partnership, and just an opportunity to celebrate the holidays together,” said the Mayor of El Centro, Martha Cardenas Singh.

The Christmas tree lighting will happen on December 1 at Fire Sation No. 3 located at 1910 N. Waterman Avenue starting from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The parade will be on December 2 on Main Street and Eighth Street starting at 10 a.m.