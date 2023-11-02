YRMC looking for local artists

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you're an artist, you can share your artwork while helping cancer patients to heal.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is accepting submissions of all kinds of artwork to fill the Cancer Center with inspiring pieces that could help cancer patients feel better during their treatments.

"Everybody has a journey, everyone has a story, and if we learn through this process. So, the process to create art is also healing so have many artists that summit because of their love and devotion to serve others," stated Machele Headington, YRMC Senior VP of Marketing and Communications.

"This is what we want to do for our cancer patients is to show the serenity, the peace, the happiness, the joy while they are in the Cancer Center," said Lora Dana, Cancer Advisory Board Chairman.