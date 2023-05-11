AEA Federal Credit Union gives back to Yuma veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AEA Federal Credit Union presented a check for $3,430 to Right Turn for Yuma Veterans.

The donated funds were raised through the Employee Jean's Giver Program where AEA Federal Credit Union employees participate all year long.

Employees can either donate $5 or $10 from their paychecks to wear jeans.

For each quarter, funds raised are given to a charity chosen by employees.

According to the press release, the program began in 2016 and has raised over $82,000 for local non-profit organizations.

This quarter in 2023, AEA Federal Credit Union chose to give to Right Turn for Yuma Veterans.

“Right Turn for Yuma Veterans takes care of those who have served our country when they need it most,” said Adele Sandberg, AEA President and CEO. “Their approach to helping veterans is very familial and that resonates with the AEA Team.”

Right Turn for Yuma Veterans offers long-term, transitional housing in a group home setting for up to six veterans that are homeless or are at risk of being homeless.

The organization also gives veterans a support system necessary to live independently within the community.

They provide mental health counseling, case coordination, transportation, and life coaching in the areas of healthy living and financial planning, and job-seeking skills.

To learn more about Right Turn for Yuma Veterans, visit www.rightturnyumavets.com.