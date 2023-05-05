Yumans support local businesses on Cinco de Mayo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A holiday steeped in history, good food and many celebrations.

One local Mexican restaurant was buzzing with customers celebrating with food and drinks.

Rosa Sorgel, has worked several years at Chretin's, enjoying the holiday and says, “it’s a Mexican tradition and everybody goes out and have a good time and get together with their families and thats the best part about it.”



Sales of beer goes up by eight percent on Cinco de Mayo, according to the Beer Institute.

According to forbes.com, nearly $3 billion is spent on margaritas every year.



Sorgel wants the community to not only support local businesses today on Cinco de Mayo but continue to do so everyday.

Yuma bartender Monica Gutierrez blends up drinks for the celebration.

When asked how many margaritas she’s made thus far Gutierrez says, “Oh no, so far I’ve done a good amount. I don’t know it’s hard to keep count.”