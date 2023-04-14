Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
today at 10:05 AM
Published 12:53 PM

‘Go Orange for Animals’ campaign raises animal cruelty awareness

MGN

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals month and the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) announced the launch of the “Go Orange for Animals” campaign.

According to HSOY, one of their dogs, Jack, suffered from a broken leg resulting from a gunshot wound and was brought to them on February 26.

HSOY mentions Jack is on the road to recovery after surgery and is the official mascot of the campaign.

Jack is not the only animal recovering from mistreatment, another shelter dog named Waylon was shot multiple times with a BB gun and is now safely with one of HSOY's staff members.

Mistreatment and animal cruelty continues to be an ongoing problem and can be addressed through education and awareness.

HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas shared, “animal cruelty has no place in society and our best
prevention measures are education and raising awareness. The top ways to prevent animal cruelty
include knowing how to report cases; knowing state’s animal cruelty laws; setting a good example for
others; and teaching children about how to treat animals with kindness and respect.”

In studies, it mentions that there is a direct link between acts of cruelty to animals and violence towards humans said HSOY.

To raise awareness and show support, the Humane Society of Yuma is asking the community to "Go Orange for Animals!" by wearing orange.

Or by purchasing a "Go Orange for Animals” wristband or “Stop Animal Cruelty” shirt at the shelter.

HSOY said local companies are being asked to sponsor the campaign and help promote the campaign.

The community can also donate money to help meet the goal of raising $50,000 for the month of April.

There is also a fundraising campaign that has been launched with matching donors, with each $1 HSOY raises from the community will be matched by their donors.

“We want to thank the community for the support. Their contributions will assist the over 6,000 pets that
come through the door of the HSOY each year and impact our ability to continue to care for injured and
mistreated animals that come through our door.”

Press-Release-Humane-Society-of-Yuma-Go-Orange-for-AnimalsDownload
Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content