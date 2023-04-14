‘Go Orange for Animals’ campaign raises animal cruelty awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals month and the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) announced the launch of the “Go Orange for Animals” campaign.

According to HSOY, one of their dogs, Jack, suffered from a broken leg resulting from a gunshot wound and was brought to them on February 26.

HSOY mentions Jack is on the road to recovery after surgery and is the official mascot of the campaign.

Jack is not the only animal recovering from mistreatment, another shelter dog named Waylon was shot multiple times with a BB gun and is now safely with one of HSOY's staff members.

Mistreatment and animal cruelty continues to be an ongoing problem and can be addressed through education and awareness.

HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas shared, “animal cruelty has no place in society and our best

prevention measures are education and raising awareness. The top ways to prevent animal cruelty

include knowing how to report cases; knowing state’s animal cruelty laws; setting a good example for

others; and teaching children about how to treat animals with kindness and respect.”

In studies, it mentions that there is a direct link between acts of cruelty to animals and violence towards humans said HSOY.

To raise awareness and show support, the Humane Society of Yuma is asking the community to "Go Orange for Animals!" by wearing orange.

Or by purchasing a "Go Orange for Animals” wristband or “Stop Animal Cruelty” shirt at the shelter.

HSOY said local companies are being asked to sponsor the campaign and help promote the campaign.

The community can also donate money to help meet the goal of raising $50,000 for the month of April.

There is also a fundraising campaign that has been launched with matching donors, with each $1 HSOY raises from the community will be matched by their donors.

“We want to thank the community for the support. Their contributions will assist the over 6,000 pets that

come through the door of the HSOY each year and impact our ability to continue to care for injured and

mistreated animals that come through our door.”