Volunteers keep Yuma running through local organization

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - April is National Volunteer Month, we show how local volunteers are making a difference.

Volunteers serve as the lifeline to many organizations that depend on the kindness and dedication of these individuals who give back.

The Yuma Community Food Bank operates daily to serve the needs of our community.

Volunteers like Brenna Paulin, keep the operation afloat and running smoothly.

"I find it to be rewarding," said Brenna Paulin, volunteer.

Roughly 30 volunteers sort food, organize, greet and do whatever it takes to keep the mission moving forward every single day.

Paulin was invited to give her time and hasn't looked back.

“I retired a few years back and served on the school board for a long time and wanted to find another meaningful job to do and I tried a lot of different things that just weren’t a good fit for me so I was invited to come and give this a trying it was a great fit for me so I stayed," said Paulin.

Yuma Community Food Bank hosted more than 10,000 volunteers last year.

The passion to give back is prevalent.

“The majority of people who volunteer want to give back to the community and to me that’s very important. You have to have a passion in order to volunteer," said Fannie Osborn, volunteer coordinator.

Volunteers at the Food Bank clocked in a total of more than 160,000 hours last year.