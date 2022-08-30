Pet Talk: Meet Ayana

A loving cat who is very outgoing and loves to play

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you cat lovers. This lovable feline could be the one for you.

Meet Ayana! Ayana is an 8-month-old female domestic shorthair with stunning green eyes. Ayana loves to play and is very outgoing.

She also loves to be petted and will gently purr while you scratch her head.

Ayana has been at the shelter for 5 months now and would like nothing more than to find her forever home.

Come visit Ayana and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Humane Society of Yuma desperately needs to free up shelter space and is currently running a “Name your Price” adoption special.

You choose the adoption fee but as a non-profit, they ask that named prices be at least $5 or more.

The adoption special excludes puppies, specialty breeds, and licensing fees.

If you want to give Ayana or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.