Charlie Gregston Memorial Junior Rodeo held

The event allows for kids of all ages to showcase their skills in different events, and helps to raise funds for kids to go to college - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier Sunday morning there was a rodeo out in Yuma, but the participants are just a little younger than people might be used to. The Yuma County Mounted Posse held the Charlie Gregston Memorial Junior Rodeo. Kids 17 and under competed in all kids of rodeo events. Things like roping and barrel racing were all a part of the festivities. Everyone who participated were all competing for a new horse saddle. Kristi McKay, who is involved with the Mounted Posse, says that one of the best parts of the event is seeing just how skilled some of the kids are.

"I love all of it, there’s a lot of games that anyone can do on horseback, and what’s so fun too is to see the little ones because they just go after it with no fear,” McKay said.

Gregston, who the event is named after, passed away about 10 years ago, but was remembered for organizing events like Sunday’s. The rodeo helps to raise money for a scholarship fund, in his honor.