Pet Talk: Meet Jenna

Affectionate feline takes a cue from her canine counterparts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we'd like to introduce you to a feisty young feline who's in search of a lifelong cuddle buddy.

Jenna ia a female domestic shorthair. The folks at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) believes she's about a year old.

This kitty may think she's actually a pup. She's extremely affectionate, loves being petted and scratched, and even likes to follow you around the house, just like a dog!

You won't have to worry about getting Jenna a bunch of toys, she'd rather focus her attention on her human.

You can meet Jenna, and lots of other dogs and cats in need of a home, by heading down to HSOY at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621. You can also see what sort of pets are up for adoption by visiting HSOY's website.