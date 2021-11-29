Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Jenna

HSOY

Affectionate feline takes a cue from her canine counterparts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we'd like to introduce you to a feisty young feline who's in search of a lifelong cuddle buddy.

Jenna ia a female domestic shorthair. The folks at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) believes she's about a year old.

This kitty may think she's actually a pup. She's extremely affectionate, loves being petted and scratched, and even likes to follow you around the house, just like a dog!

You won't have to worry about getting Jenna a bunch of toys, she'd rather focus her attention on her human.

You can meet Jenna, and lots of other dogs and cats in need of a home, by heading down to HSOY at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621. You can also see what sort of pets are up for adoption by visiting HSOY's website.

Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

