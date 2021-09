stacker-California



Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 24 had reached684,367 COVID-19-related deaths and 42.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Sep. 22, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.



#50. Lassen County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (9,132 fully vaccinated)

— 48.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (3,303 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (27 total deaths)

— 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,865 (6,379 total cases)

— 78.1% more cases per 100k residents than California



#49. Tehama County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (21,515 fully vaccinated)

— 43.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (7,370 fully vaccinated)

— 28.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (84 total deaths)

— 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,717 (8,277 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than California



#48. Del Norte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (9,641 fully vaccinated)

— 40.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (3,337 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (34 total deaths)

— 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,189 (3,390 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than California



#47. Kings County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (53,546 fully vaccinated)

— 39.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (10,773 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (285 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,733 (30,179 total cases)

— 68.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



#46. Merced County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (108,767 fully vaccinated)

— 32.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (22,670 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (536 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,206 (39,446 total cases)

— 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than California



#45. Shasta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (72,388 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (26,183 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (279 total deaths)

— 9.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,530 (20,763 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than California



#44. Yuba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (31,842 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (7,256 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (61 total deaths)

— 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,796 (9,280 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than California



#43. Kern County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (367,576 fully vaccinated)

— 29.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (73,236 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (1,521 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,140 (136,288 total cases)

— 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than California



#42. Tulare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (190,846 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (39,772 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (896 total deaths)

— 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,682 (73,111 total cases)

— 33.9% more cases per 100k residents than California



#41. Madera County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (66,402 fully vaccinated)

— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (16,814 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (263 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,824 (21,749 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than California



#40. Stanislaus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (240,392 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (53,534 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (1,235 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,690 (80,892 total cases)

— 25.4% more cases per 100k residents than California



#39. Amador County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (17,608 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (7,756 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (59 total deaths)

— 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,402 (4,930 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than California



#38. Glenn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (12,654 fully vaccinated)

— 23.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (3,629 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (30 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,053 (3,990 total cases)

— 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than California



#37. Butte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (97,920 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (28,797 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (231 total deaths)

— 38.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,754 (21,379 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#36. Siskiyou County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (19,868 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (8,275 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (41 total deaths)

— 45.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,992 (3,915 total cases)

— 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



#35. San Bernardino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (1,007,946 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (195,159 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (5,507 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,943 (347,574 total cases)

— 36.1% more cases per 100k residents than California



#34. Calaveras County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (21,576 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (9,259 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (66 total deaths)

— 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,465 (3,427 total cases)

— 36.3% less cases per 100k residents than California



#33. San Joaquin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (359,429 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (81,810 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (1,615 total deaths)

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,797 (97,534 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than California



#32. Riverside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (1,183,870 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (276,299 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (4,804 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,506 (358,383 total cases)

— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than California



#31. Sutter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (46,525 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (11,615 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (153 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,532 (13,122 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



#30. Colusa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (10,450 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.8% (2,405 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (18 total deaths)

— 50.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,505 (2,910 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than California



#29. Fresno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (484,783 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (101,802 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (1,889 total deaths)

— 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,629 (136,163 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than California



#28. San Diego County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (1,635,697 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (302,437 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (4,021 total deaths)

— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,492 (350,267 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than California



#27. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (32,164 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (11,020 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (87 total deaths)

— 21.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,409 (6,058 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#26. Tuolumne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (27,318 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.4% (12,417 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (93 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,324 (6,169 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than California



#25. San Luis Obispo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (144,190 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (42,496 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (313 total deaths)

— 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,014 (28,351 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than California



#24. San Benito County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (33,091 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (6,086 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (67 total deaths)

— 37.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,296 (7,095 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than California



#23. El Dorado County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (104,105 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.4% (32,763 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (127 total deaths)

— 61.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,316 (16,037 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



#22. Nevada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (53,997 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (19,727 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (85 total deaths)

— 50.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,522 (8,501 total cases)

— 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



#21. Solano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (244,405 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (56,139 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (312 total deaths)

— 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,884 (44,247 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than California



#20. Sacramento County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (857,012 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (186,470 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (2,105 total deaths)

— 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,711 (150,720 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



#19. Humboldt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (75,465 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (20,172 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (88 total deaths)

— 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,137 (8,319 total cases)

— 47.6% less cases per 100k residents than California



#18. Placer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (225,921 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (65,565 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (364 total deaths)

— 46.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,191 (36,612 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than California



#17. Monterey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (248,486 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (47,042 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (565 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,400 (49,485 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#16. Mendocino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (49,676 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (15,809 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (76 total deaths)

— 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,967 (6,911 total cases)

— 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



#15. Yolo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (128,790 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.9% (25,332 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (239 total deaths)

— 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,704 (19,192 total cases)

— 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#14. Santa Barbara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (262,896 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (57,230 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (500 total deaths)

— 34.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,673 (43,189 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than California



#13. Los Angeles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (5,926,479 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (1,080,777 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (25,870 total deaths)

— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,407 (1,446,348 total cases)

— 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than California



#12. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (1,928,078 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.2% (399,220 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (5,355 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,922 (315,081 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than California



#11. Ventura County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (513,883 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (115,594 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (1,120 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,572 (97,899 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



#10. Imperial County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (117,150 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (18,926 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (755 total deaths)

— 143.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,920 (34,285 total cases)

— 61.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



#9. Napa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (90,503 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (22,873 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (95 total deaths)

— 59.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,920 (12,287 total cases)

— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



#8. Sonoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (328,319 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.3% (85,278 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (378 total deaths)

— 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,986 (39,476 total cases)

— 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



#7. Santa Cruz County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (181,742 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.4% (40,808 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (211 total deaths)

— 55.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,385 (20,176 total cases)

— 37.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



#6. Contra Costa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (790,427 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.6% (168,166 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (924 total deaths)

— 53.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,310 (95,858 total cases)

— 29.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



#5. Alameda County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (1,150,844 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.7% (207,112 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (1,330 total deaths)

— 53.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,965 (116,405 total cases)

— 40.5% less cases per 100k residents than California



#4. San Mateo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (544,482 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (108,549 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (607 total deaths)

— 53.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,824 (52,311 total cases)

— 41.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#3. San Francisco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (639,919 fully vaccinated)

— 24.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.8% (115,966 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (605 total deaths)

— 59.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,900 (52,008 total cases)

— 49.6% less cases per 100k residents than California



#2. Santa Clara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (1,418,231 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.0% (238,571 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (1,841 total deaths)

— 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,300 (140,732 total cases)

— 37.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#1. Marin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (198,216 fully vaccinated)

— 31.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.9% (52,235 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (242 total deaths)

— 45.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,617 (17,127 total cases)

— 43.5% less cases per 100k residents than California