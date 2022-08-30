

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

Counties with the most seniors in Arizona

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Arizona.

HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Coconino County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%

– Median age: 31 years old

— Median age of males: 30.9 years old

— Median age of females: 31 years old

– Total population: 142,254 people



Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Greenlee County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.3%

– Median age: 35.7 years old

— Median age of males: 34.8 years old

— Median age of females: 36.3 years old

– Total population: 9,465 people



Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Graham County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.8%

– Median age: 33.7 years old

— Median age of males: 33.6 years old

— Median age of females: 34.1 years old

– Total population: 38,304 people



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Maricopa County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.8%

– Median age: 36.6 years old

— Median age of males: 35.5 years old

— Median age of females: 37.8 years old

– Total population: 4,412,779 people



Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Apache County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.8%

– Median age: 35.4 years old

— Median age of males: 34.6 years old

— Median age of females: 36.4 years old

– Total population: 71,714 people

Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Santa Cruz County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.1%

– Median age: 37.2 years old

— Median age of males: 35.2 years old

— Median age of females: 38.6 years old

– Total population: 46,594 people



Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Navajo County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.5%

– Median age: 38.2 years old

— Median age of males: 36.1 years old

— Median age of females: 39.5 years old

– Total population: 110,271 people



Ken Lund // Flickr

#8. Yuma County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.2%

– Median age: 34.8 years old

— Median age of males: 33.2 years old

— Median age of females: 36.8 years old

– Total population: 211,931 people



Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#7. Pima County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

– Median age: 38.7 years old

— Median age of males: 37.1 years old

— Median age of females: 40.5 years old

– Total population: 1,038,476 people



zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pinal County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

– Median age: 39.8 years old

— Median age of males: 38.5 years old

— Median age of females: 41 years old

– Total population: 447,559 people

Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#5. Cochise County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%

– Median age: 41 years old

— Median age of males: 38.8 years old

— Median age of females: 44 years old

– Total population: 126,442 people



Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Gila County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%

– Median age: 50.4 years old

— Median age of males: 49 years old

— Median age of females: 51.5 years old

– Total population: 53,846 people



InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#3. Mohave County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.1%

– Median age: 52.3 years old

— Median age of males: 51.2 years old

— Median age of females: 53.1 years old

– Total population: 210,998 people



Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#2. Yavapai County

– Population aged 65 or older: 31.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%

– Median age: 54.1 years old

— Median age of males: 52.4 years old

— Median age of females: 55.6 years old

– Total population: 232,396 people



United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#1. La Paz County

– Population aged 65 or older: 39.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.0%

– Median age: 57.4 years old

— Median age of males: 57.3 years old

— Median age of females: 57.7 years old

– Total population: 21,035 people

