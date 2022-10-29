POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.

