POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley
Tempers flare as Central scores to late fourth quarter TD's to stun Brawley 20-16 in 79th annual "Bell Game"
BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.