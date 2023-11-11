Varsity Blitz Week 13

Five teams in the Desert Southwest fight their way through playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Playoff action continuing in the Desert Southwest as five teams tried to stay alive this week, but only three will continue their quest to the title.

The No. 1 Vincent Memorial Scots had a close game against No. 4 Hoover Cardinals going into the half tied at 14, but they found their momentum in the second half coming out strong winning 47-21. They advance to the CIF San Diego Section Division V Championship.

The No. 1 Holtville Vikings took on the Maranatha Christian Eagles, winning by a landslide at home on Birger Field 49-0. They will move on to the CIF Division V AA Championship.

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks played at home on Thursday night, rocking the Peoria Panthers 40-6.

Quite a night for the shamrock junior Sir Stokes with four catches for 117 yards and two scores, plus two interceptions and the defensive score.

Yuma Catholic will play next week again at home in the 4A semi-final.

Imperial Tigers fell to the Fallbrook Warriors on the road 27-21.

The Central Spartans also couldn't bring it home losing 28-22 to the La Jolla Vikings.