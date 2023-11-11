Skip to Content
Varsity Blitz

Varsity Blitz Week 13

By ,
November 10, 2023 11:55 PM
Published 1:24 AM

Five teams in the Desert Southwest fight their way through playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Playoff action continuing in the Desert Southwest as five teams tried to stay alive this week, but only three will continue their quest to the title.

The No. 1 Vincent Memorial Scots had a close game against No. 4 Hoover Cardinals going into the half tied at 14, but they found their momentum in the second half coming out strong winning 47-21. They advance to the CIF San Diego Section Division V Championship.

The No. 1 Holtville Vikings took on the Maranatha Christian Eagles, winning by a landslide at home on Birger Field 49-0. They will move on to the CIF Division V AA Championship.

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks played at home on Thursday night, rocking the Peoria Panthers 40-6.

Quite a night for the shamrock junior Sir Stokes with four catches for 117 yards and two scores, plus two interceptions and the defensive score.

Yuma Catholic will play next week again at home in the 4A semi-final.

Imperial Tigers fell to the Fallbrook Warriors on the road 27-21.

The Central Spartans also couldn't bring it home losing 28-22 to the La Jolla Vikings.

Article Topic Follows: Varsity Blitz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content