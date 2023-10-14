Varsity Blitz Week 9

Imperial Valley teams go head to head and Antelope Rams looking to come back from a tough 70-6 loss last week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week giving us perhaps one of the most highly anticipated match-ups of the season as a key game in the IVL went down out in Brawley where the Wildcats took on the Imperial Tigers. Brawley takes it 42-16.

The Southwest Eagles making their way onto their home turf for the final time this season against the Calexico Bulldogs falling 21-8.

The Calipatria Hornets visiting the Vincent Memorial Scots. The Scots would go on to win the game 35-3 as they improve to 6-2, while the hornets now drop to 3-5.

Going over to Yuma County, it's been a roller coaster of a season for the Antelope Rams.

Just within the past two weeks, they've won a game 56-0 two weeks ago against San Pasqual. However last week, they got hit with a 70-6 loss on the road against Arizona Lutheran.

This week they took on the St. John Paul lI Lions and found their momentum once again taking it home 37-8.

On Thursday night, the Holtville Vikings were in Blythe taking on the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets. A very close game all the way to the end, but a Palo Verde fumble in the last minutes leads to a Holtville recovery and touchdown. Vikings win 20-14.