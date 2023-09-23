Varsity Blitz Week 6

Yuma Catholic Shamrocks fight to stay undefeated, Imperial Tigers go into overtime hoping to stay in the win column

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two games out in Imperial Valley for Thursday night football. The Central Spartans hosted the Cibola Raiders at Cal Jones Field winning big 35-12.

The Brawley Wildcats hosted the Gila Ridge Hawks at Warne Field. The Hawks looking for their second win against the undefeated Wildcats, but Brawley keeps their perfect season intact winning 47-15.

Friday night in the Imperial Valley, the Imperial Tigers took on Valley Center holding on in overtime 25-22.

The Vincent Memorial Scots hosted the Bonita Vista Barons winning 20-0.

In Yuma County, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks stay on top defeating the Arizona College Prep Knights 22-17 moving them to 5-0.

The Antelope Rams hosted the Parker Broncs at Buckeye Field, falling at home 41-20.

The San Pasqual Warriors were on the road taking on undefeated Arizona Lutheran Academy Coyotes and they stay undefeated beating the Warriors with a tough 76-0.

The Calipatria Hornets traveled to Clairemont facing the Chieftains and they took a loss 14-7.

The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets were also on the road against the Palm Springs Indians losing 35-22 dropping their record to 2-4.