Chiefs fans are still celebrating their team’s Super Bowl victory

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Chiefs fans are feeling super after the team's victory, and looking forward to the parade.

Kansas City Chiefs fans are in high spirits; continuing the Super Bowl celebrations on Monday. They are taking pictures and enjoying the beautiful day at Union Station.

"What a game. That was awesome. That was amazing. Greatest game ever."

The Lofdahl family took the day off to enjoy the feeling.

"We did not go to school today so we could come and get all these amazing memories and Union Station, so don't tell. No one will know," said one member of the Lofdahl family.

Perfect for making memories

The parade organizers installed Super Bowl Championship banners outside Union Station; the ending point of the parade on Wednesday, just like the first one.

The organizers also rolled out the giant flags and Super Bowl championship signs inside; perfect for making more core memories.

While some people witnesses the Chiefs winning two Super Bowls, not everyone gets to be that lucky.

"Yeah, I was here when they weren't winning, but I was still following them. Now, we're winning, so I feel good. My granddaughter's done something I haven't; she saw the Chiefs win two Super Bowls," said lifelong Chiefs fan Mac DePriest.

Getting to be a part of history

The parade route will be the same as in 2020, winding down Grand Boulevard. Messenger Coffee will be the prime location at 17th & Grand.

"We're going to be open to the public on the first floor, just in and out, a nice to-go, get their coffee and pastry to help celebrate along the parade route," Isaac Hodges, President of Messenger Coffee.

They'll be open normal hours on the first floor; from 7am to about 3pm, and they expect to be busy. The second and third floors, however, are already reserved for private parties.

It's a great feeling for businesses, like Messenger, who get to be a part of the history.

"Just feels like we're re-solidifying ourselves in the city and remember how great it was back in 2020, doing it again in 2023," Hodges expressed.