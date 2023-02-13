Chiefs QB Mahomes and Coach Reid hold press conference after Super Bowl win

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Kansas City Chiefs are still celebrating their Super Bowl LVII victory.

On Sunday, the Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years with a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

As of Monday, the team's head coach Andy Reid and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes savored the win.

"Never gets old standing right here this is a great tribute to the National Football League a great tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs. That game last night was a heck of a game. I know Philly is hanging their head a little bit, but nobody really lost it was two great teams playing each other and two great cities. I'm fond of my time there and I'm fond of my time in Kansas City. The people have been phenomenal. The organization that Clark Hunt's put together has been tremendous. The coaching staff the players we got Pat Mahomes over here that's going to talk to you. Phenomenal leadership in the front office with Mark Donovan Brett Veach. Its a good solid organization with good solid people," Reid spoke.

Mahomes shared the same sentiment stating, "It was a heck of a run we started out in OTA's in Dallas, Texas then we went to Kansas City to St Joe's then we end up here in AZ man win the Super Bowl. I just wanna thank my teammates all the hard work they put in. My coaches coach Reid and all the coaches who helped me be who I am. The Chiefs organization and my family for supporting me every day. It's been an amazing run these last five six years and let's keep it rolling."