NBC 11 Sportscast: Saban retires

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will retire, Pete Carroll steps down as Seahawks head coach, and Antelope basketball clashes with San Luis.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban has announced that he will retire. Saban won a record seven national championships in 28 seasons as a head coach.

Pete Carroll will be stepping down as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks and will be moving into an advisor role. Carroll led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl and he is one of three coaches to win both a Super Bowl and a college national championships.

Antelope boys basketball continues their fantastic campaign with a win over San Luis. San Luis girls basketball crushes Antelope. We also recap more high school hoops scores from around the area.