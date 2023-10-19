NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Central and Brawley win on Thursday night

Both Central and Brawley victorious ahead of the 80th annual Bell Game and more sports from around the area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday's sportscast, the Central Spartans took down the Imperial Tigers in a defensive battle at Cal Jones Field. Brawley continued to light up the scoreboard in a victory over Calexico.

The Arizona Diamondbacks won Game 3 of the NLCS against the Phillies to make the series 2-1.

Ivan Dizdar has resigned as the head coach of Arizona Western College women's soccer. Victor Verdugo has taken over as interim head coach.

Brawley girls volleyball beat Imperial 3-1. The two schools will share the Imperial Valley League title as co-champions. Also on the volleyball court, Cibola beat Gila Ridge 3-0.