CBS 13 Sports: Crosstown rivals

Kofa and Cibola split in boys and girls soccer while Gila Ridge and Cibola boys basketball stay undefeated

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Kofa's Joshua Gutierrez scored a late goal against Cibola to send Tuesday night's game into overtime but Cibola's Osvaldo Fuentes scored his second goal of the night in overtime as Cibola gets by the Kings 2-1.

"Any region game is going to be a battle and this one sure was," Cibola boys soccer head coach Bryan Claudio said. "Guys played with the heart of lions and it was great to see them overcome adversity in a hostile envirnment."

Claudio added that Mario Rodriguez, Damian Olivares and Zachary Avelar locked down the back and limited Kofa's potent attack.

Meanwhile, at Raider Field on the Cibola campus in the girls matchup, Kofa's Bianka Rodriguez scored a the game's lone goal midway through the second half as Kofa hung on to a 1-0 win.

"It was a good win, it wasn't the prettiest soccer we've played, it was tight like a local rivalry should be," Kofa head coach Santos Rangel said. "They played united and knew what they wanted to do from the beginning, pressed from the beginning and I was okay with the press so at the end of the day I'll take that."