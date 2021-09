13 Sportscasts

The San Diego Padres gained a half game on the Cincinnati Reds without taking the field.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The San Diego Padres got a little help from the retooled Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 at Wrigley Field. With the loss, the Reds fell one game behind the Padres for the final wildcard spot with less than a month left to play in the regular season.