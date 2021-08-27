Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
CBS 13 Sports: Dodgers sweep Padres

The Padres find themselves slipping further away from a postseason berth

SAN DIEGO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Padres and Dodgers locked horns at Petco Park for a three game series in what the Padres hoped would be an opportunity to stay in the playoff race. Things did not work out as planned as the Dodgers swept the series, further keeping a stranglehold on the top wildcard spot and also keeping them in contention for the NL West title with the San Francisco Giants. The Padres lost ground on the second wildcard spot and now find themselves two games behind the Cincinnati Reds

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

