13 Sportscasts
CBS 13 Sports: Field of Dreams preview

Major League Baseball's debut at Iowa's "Field of Dreams" to feature the Yankees and White Sox

DYERSVILLE, Iowa ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - If you build it, they will come. The famous line from the popular baseball movie is now coming to life. Major League Baseball built a stadium at the fictional "Field of Dreams," and on Thursday, the Yankees and White Sox will play a game there. Fans are traveling to the game a sparing no expense. The average purchase price for a single seat is more than $1,400.

Scott Gross

