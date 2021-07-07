CBS 13 Sports: Suns 3 wins away!

13 Sportscasts

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks squared off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. Both teams entered the NBA in 1968 and both were making only their third appearance in the Finals in team history. The Bucks have something the Suns do not have, an NBA Championship. Milwaukee won the 1971 NBA Championship behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. The Bucks returned to the Finals in 1974 and now in 2021.

After a slow start in which he scored 0 points in the first quarter, the Suns Chris Paul finished the night with 32 points, leading the Suns to a Game 1 victory 118-105 at Phoenix Suns Arena. The Suns have never won an NBA Championship and now find themselves three wins away with Game 2 set on Thursday.