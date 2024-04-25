Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast: NFL Draft First Round

Published 11:05 PM

6 quarterbacks taken in the first round, AIA playoff brackets released, and the Suns are ready for Game 3.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A record tying six quarterbacks were taken in the first round including former USC quarterback Caleb Williams and former LSU and Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Cardinals select wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and pass rusher Darius Robinson in the first round. The Chargers select offensive tackle Joe Alt. Former Arizona State and Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall selected by 49ers. Offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, now a Packer, becomes first Arizona Wildcat drafted in first round since 2008.

The AIA baseball and softball playoff brackets get released.

Kevin Durant speaks on the Suns getting back into the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11's Sports Director.

