NBC 11 Sportscast: AIA baseball and softball play-ins
Gila Ridge softball is the only Yuma area team to advance through play-ins, Reggie Bush gets his Heisman back and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa and Yuma baseball both see their seasons end in the AIA play-ins. Gila Ridge softball advances to the 6A Round of 16 after a win over Tolleson Union. Cibola and Kofa softball suffer big losses in play-ins, as their seasons come to an end. The Joshua L. Holmes 3v3 Classic raises over $5000 for the Cancer Resource Center. Reggie Bush gets his Heisman back. The Diamondbacks fall two games below .500 after loss to the Cardinals.