NBC 11 Sportscast: AIA baseball and softball play-ins

Gila Ridge softball is the only Yuma area team to advance through play-ins, Reggie Bush gets his Heisman back and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa and Yuma baseball both see their seasons end in the AIA play-ins. Gila Ridge softball advances to the 6A Round of 16 after a win over Tolleson Union. Cibola and Kofa softball suffer big losses in play-ins, as their seasons come to an end. The Joshua L. Holmes 3v3 Classic raises over $5000 for the Cancer Resource Center. Reggie Bush gets his Heisman back. The Diamondbacks fall two games below .500 after loss to the Cardinals.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

