NBC 11 Sportscast: Basketball for a cause

ASU suffers another loss to the transfer portal with leading receiver Elijhah Badger set to enter.

The NCAA puts ASU on probation for recruiting violations in the Herm Edwards era.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holmes family is hosting the Joshua L. Holmes 3v3 Classic to raise money for cancer.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.