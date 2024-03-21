Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast: Arizona wins tournament opener over Long Beach State

The Arizona Wildcats avenge last seasons first round exit with win over Long Beach State, Cibola tennis falls at home, and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Wildcats take down Long Beach State 85-65 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Arizona women's hoops wins in women's tournament first four. We take a look at some of the best moments from today. Cibola tennis falls at home. Antelope baseball drops third straight game.

