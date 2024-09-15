Yuma Special Olympics Swim Meet Qualifies Athletes for State Competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Special Olympics hosted an inspiring swim meet on Saturday, at Abe Marcus Pool. With 70 athletes competing, the event served as a qualifier for the Arizona State competition in Mesa, which will take place on October 11th and 12th. Participants ranged from beginner to advanced swimmers, each eager to earn their place in the statewide event.

The swim team, which has been practicing diligently since July, displayed tremendous dedication. From building strength and confidence to forging friendships, these athletes have shown incredible growth and commitment leading up to this crucial event.

One proud parent, Vicki Doiran, whose son Matthew Willen competed in the boys' freestyle event, shared her thoughts. “It’s just taught him so much about having a competitive nature, friendships, and building some lifelong strengths that he didn’t even know he had. It’s just hard to explain how proud I am."

This meet was a community effort, made possible with support from volunteers such as the Elks Lodge, Yuma Heat, Kofa High School’s boys' baseball team, Yuma Police Department officers, and lifeguards from the City of Yuma. Kofa High’s ROTC also played a vital role in the event’s success.

Special Olympics has long offered various sporting opportunities for both children and adults with special needs in Yuma. Throughout the year, athletes participate in a variety of sports, including basketball, cheerleading, track and field, tennis, powerlifting, golf, bocce, and softball.

For those interested in learning more or getting involved, you can follow Yuma Special Olympics on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programs and events.

These athletes are now focused on the upcoming statewide competition, ready to take the next step in Mesa, Arizona, in October.