Cibola High School sweeps West Wetlands Invitational

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola High School delivered an impressive performance at the West Wetlands Invitational, a highly anticipated cross country meet in Yuma County.

The Raiders clinched victory in both the girls' and boys' varsity races, with standout athletes Lily Kamm and Caius Lastra leading the charge.

In the girls' varsity race, Lily Kamm crossed the finish line first with a time of 20 minutes and 8 seconds. This victory was especially meaningful for Kamm, who had set her sights on winning after finishing second in the same event last year.

"I got second in this meet last year, and my goal going into senior year was to win as many meets as possible," Kamm said. "This was the best one because we host it. I was gonna win this meet—that was my goal heading into today."

Kamm's determination paid off, and she celebrated her triumph on her home course, marking a significant milestone in her senior year.

On the boys' side, Caius Lastra dominated the competition, finishing with an impressive time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds.

His victory secured Cibola's sweep of the varsity titles, further establishing the school’s strength in cross country this season.

The West Wetlands Invitational is one of the key meets in Yuma County, attracting top talent from the area.

Cibola’s success at this event sets the tone for the rest of their season, as they aim to continue their winning streak.

Stay tuned to our website for more updates on Cibola's cross country season and other local sports news.