Plays of the Week: Aug 26, 2024
We countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best plays of the week of August 26.
5. Brawley volleyball's Breauna Rebollar powerful kill.
4. Calipatria football's Dominic Hawk scores long touchdown rush.
3. Vincent Memorial football's Oscar Garza's 64-yard touchdown run.
2. Yuma Catholic football's Hunter Hancock breaks tackles on his way for a touchdown.
1. Dominic Hawk rushes for a seventh touchdown.