Plays of the Week: Sep 13

If you have any plays you think should be featured, please send them on instagram to @ChasMessman or Twitter/X to @ChasMessmanKYMA.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best five plays of the week from the week of September 13, 2024.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.