Plays of the Week: Sep 13

By
New
Published 11:23 PM

We countdown the best plays from the past week across the desert southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best five plays of the week from the week of September 13, 2024.

5. Vincent Memorial's Patricio Carranza hits Ricardo Vizcarra for a touchdown against Southwest.

4. Brawley's Demi Vogel's set clinching kill.

3. Yuma Catholic's Rocky Stallworth's pick six against Palma.

2. Holtville's Alonso Cuevas hits Raul Briseno for a long touchdown against El Cajon Valley.

  1. Gila Ridge's Gabriel Cota's touchdown reception against Crismon.

If you have any plays you think should be featured, please send them on instagram to @ChasMessman or Twitter/X to @ChasMessmanKYMA.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

