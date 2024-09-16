Plays of the Week: Sep 13
We countdown the best plays from the past week across the desert southwest.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best five plays of the week from the week of September 13, 2024.
5. Vincent Memorial's Patricio Carranza hits Ricardo Vizcarra for a touchdown against Southwest.
4. Brawley's Demi Vogel's set clinching kill.
3. Yuma Catholic's Rocky Stallworth's pick six against Palma.
2. Holtville's Alonso Cuevas hits Raul Briseno for a long touchdown against El Cajon Valley.
- Gila Ridge's Gabriel Cota's touchdown reception against Crismon.
If you have any plays you think should be featured, please send them on instagram to @ChasMessman or Twitter/X to @ChasMessmanKYMA.