NBC 11 Sportscast: Keenan Allen traded to the Bears
The Chargers trade Keenan Allen to the Bears, three Central Spartans sign with Westcliff, and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Chargers trade star wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth round pick. Central's Santiago Pacheco, Jesus Bracamonte, and Diego Hernandez all signed their letters of intent continue their academic and wrestling career at Westcliff University. Arizona beats USC in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.