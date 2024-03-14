NBC 11 Sportscast: Keenan Allen traded to the Bears

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Chargers trade star wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth round pick. Central's Santiago Pacheco, Jesus Bracamonte, and Diego Hernandez all signed their letters of intent continue their academic and wrestling career at Westcliff University. Arizona beats USC in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

