NBC 11 Sportscast: Arizona hoops pulls away ASU
Arizona pulls away from ASU late in the second half.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chas recaps Arizona basketballs victory over Arizona State from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chas recaps Arizona basketballs victory over Arizona State from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.