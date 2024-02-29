Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Arizona hoops pulls away ASU

By
New
Published 11:40 PM

Arizona pulls away from ASU late in the second half.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chas recaps Arizona basketballs victory over Arizona State from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

