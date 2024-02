YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sergio DeCello hit a walk off home run to lead Arizona Western over Pima in game one of a double header. Pima took game two. Kofa boys and girls tennis took down San Luis. Shohei Ohtani homers in his Dodgers spring training debut. Gila Ridge Spiritline places fifth in the USA Nationals.

