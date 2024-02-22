News 11 Sports: Raiders runnin’ to the next round

The Cibola Lady Raiders run past Desert Ridge 56-34 to advance to second round of AIA 6A state playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's been a while since the Cibola girls basketball team advanced past the first round of the AIA state class 6A playoffs, 2016 to be exact. Cibola has field some very good teams only to see their season's cut short in the opening rounds.

Thursday night at Raider gym was different. The Lady Raider jumped out to a 14 point lead and never looked back against Desert Ridge en route to a 56-34 win in front the the home crowd.

"We executed our defensive plan for this game," Cibola head coach Scott Nielsen said. "Sierra Bomhower held their top scorer to seven points and scored 23 points. Mariana Vega, Taylee Stuebs and Jaida Bosch did an amazing job at taking the post play away from them. We game planned for tough man pressure in order to force turnovers and turn them into points. These ladies did an amazing job and knew what they needed to do and executed to perfection. The job is not finished."

Cibola advances to the state quarterfinals for the first timer since the 2015-16 season. Up next, a showdown with #2 seed Dobson on Saturday.