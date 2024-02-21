News 11 Sports: Never a rebuild, always a refresh

San Luis boys soccer advances to third 6A championship game in past four years

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - "A lot of people thought that we were rebuilding and but San Luis never rebuilds," San Luis boys soccer head coach Jesus Rojas said. "It's just a refresh and let's start again."

That's exactly what the Sidewinders did this season. After falling to Perry 2-0 in last year's state title game, the two teams will meet again in this year's final.

The Sidewinders defeated Mountain View 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Snake Pit. This will be San Luis' third trip to the 6A championship in the past four years. San Luis has yet to claim a state title and continue to be dubbed the best boys soccer program in the state of Arizona to never win a championship. They hope to change that narrative this weekend.

Other notable wins from Tuesday night, the Yuma Catholic boys basketball team advanced to the 3A semifinals with a 63-46 win over Northwest Christian. The Shamrocks next face Gilbert Christian on Friday night. The Calexico girls soccer team defeated Escondido Charter 2-1. Amy Garcia scored both goals for the Lady Bulldogs who are in search of the program's first ever CIF title. Calexico squares off against La Jolla Country Day in the CIF SDS Division IV championship on Thursday at Madison High School.

The Calipatria boys basketball team hosted the program's first ever CIF semi-final game and rolled to a 69-25 win over Coastal Academy. The Hornets will look to win their first CIF SDS championship in close to 30 years on Thursday at Clairemont High School against Del Lago Academy.