NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Big 12 Reveals 2024 Football Schedules

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State and Arizona's schedules for their first season in the Big 12 is released. Gila Ridge girls soccer takes down Cibola. Kofa boys basketball crushes Glendale in final home game of the season. The Chargers hire Joe Hortiz as their new general manager. The Padres are moving statue of Tony Gwynn.

