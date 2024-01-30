Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Big 12 Reveals 2024 Football Schedules

Published 11:14 PM

Arizona State and Arizona's 2024 football schedules released, Gila Ridge girls soccer beats Gila Ridge and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State and Arizona's schedules for their first season in the Big 12 is released. Gila Ridge girls soccer takes down Cibola. Kofa boys basketball crushes Glendale in final home game of the season. The Chargers hire Joe Hortiz as their new general manager. The Padres are moving statue of Tony Gwynn.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

