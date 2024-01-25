Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Yuma struggles in second half against Moon Valley

By
New
Published 10:57 PM

Yuma boys hoops falls to Moon Valley, San Luis girls soccer takes down Cibola and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma boys basketball struggles in the second half as the Criminals fall to Moon Valley. San Luis girls soccer finds a winner in the second half to beat Cibola. Gila Ridge's Kennedy and Cannon Farrar become the first siblings to come first place in the 57th Annual Flowing Wells 2024 Invitational. And we recap prep basketball and soccer scores.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

