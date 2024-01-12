NBC 11 Sportscast: Cibola boys soccer wins first match of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We recap the top plays of the week to start the sportscast. Cibola boys soccer beats Cesar Chavez to get their first win of the season. Gila Ridge girls basketball cruises to a victory over San Luis. Calipatria boys basketball beats Brawley in overtime. And we get you ready for the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

