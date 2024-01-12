Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Cibola boys soccer wins first match of the season

By
Published 10:47 PM

Plays of the week, Cibola boys soccer gets win number one, Gila Ridge girls hoops gets big win, and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We recap the top plays of the week to start the sportscast. Cibola boys soccer beats Cesar Chavez to get their first win of the season. Gila Ridge girls basketball cruises to a victory over San Luis. Calipatria boys basketball beats Brawley in overtime. And we get you ready for the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content