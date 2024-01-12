NBC 11 Sportscast: Cibola boys soccer wins first match of the season
Plays of the week, Cibola boys soccer gets win number one, Gila Ridge girls hoops gets big win, and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We recap the top plays of the week to start the sportscast. Cibola boys soccer beats Cesar Chavez to get their first win of the season. Gila Ridge girls basketball cruises to a victory over San Luis. Calipatria boys basketball beats Brawley in overtime. And we get you ready for the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend.