NBC 11 Sportscast: AWC’s winter basketball camp
AWC basketball holds kids camp and the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks are back on the pitch and court.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College basketball held its annual winter basketball camp for local kids. Yuma Catholic boys soccer dominates St. John Paul II 7-1. The girls also win big over the Lions 8-0. YC boys basketball takes down Odessey 81-37. Amanda Wiley scored her 1,000th career point in a 39-7 victory for the Lady Shamrocks over Odessey.