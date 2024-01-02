NBC 11 Sportscast: AWC’s winter basketball camp

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College basketball held its annual winter basketball camp for local kids. Yuma Catholic boys soccer dominates St. John Paul II 7-1. The girls also win big over the Lions 8-0. YC boys basketball takes down Odessey 81-37. Amanda Wiley scored her 1,000th career point in a 39-7 victory for the Lady Shamrocks over Odessey.

