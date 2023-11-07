NBC 11 Sports with Chas Messman: Imperial girls flag football advances in CIF

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial girls flag football defeated Santa Fe Christian 24-12 in the opening round of the CIF playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals. Southwest girls volleyball defeated Canyon Springs 3-0 in the first round of sectionals. Arizona Western College mens soccer is the number one seed in the NJCAA tournament and will open the tournament against Casper College on Sunday. AWC women's soccer will be the number six seed and face Navarro College on Monday. Both tournaments are in Wichita, Kansas.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

