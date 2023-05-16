NBC 11 Sports: Central baseball, Palo Verde softball only teams to move onto Wednesday in CIF

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Playoff ball on the diamond made its first big splash on Tuesday with many local teams hitting the field to extend their seasons.

But at the end of the day, only two would come out victorious and keep a CIF title within reach.

Central Spartans baseball cruised 8-0 to beat Sweetwater to get through the elimination round and set up a meeting with Calexico on Wednesday. Nico Viesca tossed a complete game shutout to lead the Spartans to the double-elimination bracket.

Meanwhile, Palo Verde Yellow Jackets softball extended their season - taking out Fallbrook in the Division IV bracket, sending them to No. 2 San Diego on Wednesday for a tough game.

But Tuesday became a tough draw for many other Imperial Valley teams - as both Brawley softball and Southwest baseball's seasons came to an end in just one-run losses.

Plus, the Calexico Lady Bulldogs would fall short of defending last season's CIF crown - losing a late three-run lead and losing 7-4 to Westview.

SCORES:

BASEBALL

Southwest - 1 Valhalla - 2

Palo Verde - 3 Monte Vista - 4

Sweetwater - 0 Central - 8

Vincent Memorial - 3 Calvin Christian - 17

Calipatria - 6 Kearny - 14

SOFTBALL

Brawley - 6 Rancho Buena Vista - 7

Calexico - 4 Westview - 7

Fallbrook - 2 Palo Verde - 8