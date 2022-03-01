Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder

Former Kofa High school graduate considered one of UFC's all-time heavyweight greats

SAN JOSE, Cailf ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into Santa Clara County jail. Velasquez is now facing an attempted murder charge and being held without bail at the Santa Clara County jail and set for arraignment on Wednesday. One adult male was shot at least once and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, police identified Velasquez as the shooter. Velasquez, 39, is a two-time former UFC heavyweight champion, holding the title in 2010 and 2011 and then again from 2012 to 2015. The Kofa high school graduate and member of the Kofa Sports Hall of Fame, is considered one of the top heavyweight fighters of all time.