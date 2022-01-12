Will Cardinal’s J.J. Watt be ready for Monday’s playoff game?

On Friday, January 7th, The Arizona Cardinals announced that the team designated the defensive lineman to return from the injured reserve list.

TEMPE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Cardinals may get a huge boost on defense ahead of Monday night's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium. On Friday, January 7th, the Cardinals announced that star defensive lineman, J.J. Watt, was designated to return from the injured reserve list.

Watt can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

As of today, Watt has yet to take the practice field but he is expected to get on the practice field on Thursday to test out his previously injured shoulder.

Watt said he won't be playing any football on Sunday, of course, the Cardinals play the Rams on Monday so time will tell if the Cardinals will see Watt line up with them on the defensive end.