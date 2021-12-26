Missed kicks, miscues and penalties sink Cardinals

Colts play role of scrooge during holiday showdown, defeat Arizona 22-16 and hand Cardinals third straight loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Cardinals entered Saturday night's Christmas Day primetime NFL matchup against the Indianapolis Colts looking to end a three game home losing streak. The Cardinals also entered the contest on a two game losing streak and have watched their NFC West Division title hopes also disintegrate.

The Cardinals were granted a couple gifts from the Colts just hours before kickoff when linebacker Darius Leonard, receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals also entered not at full strength with RB James Conner and WR Rondale Moore not suiting up.

Miscues, mistakes and penalties would define the Cardinals night.

On Arizona's first offensive drive, kicker Matt Prater missed a 51 yard field goal. The Colts answered with a 43 yard run from runningback Johnathan Taylor which set up a one yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz to T.Y. Hilton.

The Cardinals responded on the next drive which spanned seven plays and was capped off with a Chase Edmonds 2 yard touchdown run. Matt Prater would then proceed to miss the extra point. Arizona found themselves down 7-6 after the first quarter of play.

The second quarter involved the Colts missing a 53 yard field goal, the Cardinals then turned the ball over on downs. The Cardinals defense forced a Colts punt that was downed inside the Cardinals five yard line. A low snap got by QB Kyler Murray and resulted in a safety, extending the Colts lead to 9-6.

"I think everyone just needs to focus on their job," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think with some of the guys out, some are trying to do too much. We just gotta take it one play at a time."

After the safety, the Colts took over on offense and compiled a 10 play drive spanning 45 yards culminating in a 41 yard field goal from Michael Badgley. Indianapolis took a 12-6 lead into the halftime locker room.

Overall it was an evenly matched first half with both teams running 28 plays on offense with total yardage and time of possession also similar. The difference was seven Cardinal penalties, two missed kicks and the safety.

"We continue to find ways to lose in critical situations," Kingsbury said. "Penalties and things of that nature. We've got to get it turned around somehow."

After a defensive stop to start the second half, the Cardinals Byron Murphy returned the punt 48 yards to the Colts 42 yard line. Moments later, Kyler Murray connected with WR Antoine Wesley on a 24 yard touchdown strike. Prater added the extra point and the Cardinals took their first lead of the night at 13-12. For Wesley, it's his first career touchdown.

The Colts responded with a 10 play drive that covered 57 yards and chewed over five minutes off the clock. The dive ended with a 37 yard field goal from Michael Badgley that put the Colts back on top 15-13.

During the drive, Colts runningback Johnathan Taylor surpassed 100 yards rushing. The Colts were 8-0 this season when Taylor rushes over the century mark and 0-6 when he doesn't.

The Cardinals started the fourth quarter with a 10 play drive spanning 52 yards but again it would be kicker Matt Prater playing the role of grinch as he missed a 41 yard field goal. The third kicking miss on the night for Prater. the wiff gave the ball back to Indianapolis with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game.

The Colts took over and used seven plays to move 69 yards topped off with a 14 yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Dezmon Patmon. Badgley added the point after and Indianapolis pulled ahead to their largest lead of the night at 22-13.

On the next Cardinals possession, they would turn the ball over on downs, failing to convert on fourth down from their own 43 yard line. The change in possession handed the Colts the ball with just over five minutes remaining. The Cardinals defense would force a punt but burned two timeouts in the process. Arizona received the ball back on offense with just over four minutes to play.

Arizona put together a 16 play, 81 yard drive that ended with a Matt Prater 28 yard field. The field goal was made with :42 seconds remaining and also on third down. A bit of a head scratcher knowing the Cardinals were inside the Colts 10 yard line.

"It was one of those scenarios where we were going to have to kick the onside regardless," Kingsbury said. "With under one minute we decided to take that and give us some time to try the onside. Plenty of enough time if we did get it to try and score a touchdown."

Matt Prater's onside kick try failed and the Colts walked away with a 22-16 win. The loss for the Cardinals, their third straight and fourth in a row at home.

"We're looking at ourselves, looking at ourselves in the mirror," Kingsbury said. "Trying to figure out what we have to do. It's not good enough in knowing the team we can be."

The Cardinals now find themselves in second place in the NFC West entering Sunday. A half game behind the Los Angeles Rams. After starting the season 7-0, the Cardinals are 3-5 since and next head on the road to face Dallas next weekend.