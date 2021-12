Cardinals land four on NFL Pro Bowl roster

Budda Baker, James Conner, Chandler Jones and Kyler Murray in line to represent Arizona at 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

TEMPE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, running back James Conner, linebacker Chandler Jones and quarterback Kyler Murray were named to the NFC squad for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Baker and Jones were both selected as starters for the game.

In addition, tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Markus Golden, guard Max Garcia, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Rodney Hudson, tackle D.J. Humphries, punter Andy Lee, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and kicker Matt Prater were selected as alternates.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 1:00 PM MST