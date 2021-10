Regional Sports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — UCLA’s Emily Bessoir will miss the upcoming season after she tore her left ACL at practice.

The sophomore forward from Germany played in 22 of 23 games last season and started two.

She averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Bessoir announced on social media that she got hurt this week.

She earned Pac-12 all-freshmen honors last season.